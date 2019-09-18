Wednesday, September 18, 2019  | 18 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Can’t rule out hostile agencies’ involvement: FO on colonel’s disappearance

2 hours ago
 

File photo: Habib Zahir

The Foreign Office said Wednesday that the government will do everything to locate Colonel (retired) Habib Zahir who disappeared in Kathmandu in April 2017.

The retired army officer had gone to Nepal for a job interview after he was told on email that he had been selected for a job as vice president.

The involvement of hostile agencies in his disappearance cannot be ruled out, the FO spokesperson said in a statement.

“The government of Nepal constituted a special team to look into his disappearance but there has not been any progress in the matter so far,” the spokesperson said.

The FO spokesperson said that Pakistan had repeatedly requested India to help locate Colonel (retired) Zahir but no positive response has been received from New Delhi.

