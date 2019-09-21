Saturday, September 21, 2019  | 21 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Geopolitics

Can’t promise there won’t be a Pak-India war: foreign minister

1 hour ago
 

Photo: Online

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says he can’t promise there won’t be a war between Pakistan and India.

In an interview with SAMAA TV, Qureshi spoke about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia before landing in New York on Saturday and Pakistan’s stance on India.

“The prime minister’s Saudi Arabia visit was very important,” said Qureshi.

It was a good chance to express solidarity with the Saudi government, he said, referring to the Saudi Arabia oil attacks.

“I can’t promise there won’t be a war between Pakistan and India,” he said, adding that the Modi government can’t do anything.

Related: Watch: PM Imran lands in New York

Modi staged the whole Pulwama drama for the Indian elections, the foreign minister said, giving an example of the lengths to which he thinks India can go to win. India wants to keep staging dramas to divert the world’s attention [from Kashmir], Qureshi said.

The Kashmir issue has become a global issue, whether India admits it or not, he said, adding that PM Khan will not be willing to have a dialogue with Modi even if US President Donald Trump wants him to.

With Kashmir high on his agenda, Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in New York Saturday to lead the Pakistan delegation to the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where he will enunciate Islamabad’s position on key global and regional issues before one of the largest gatherings of leaders from around the world.

Related: PM reaches New York to attend UNGA session

He was received at New York’s Kennedy international airport by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Dr. Maleeha Lodhi, Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan, and officials of the Pakistan Mission to the UN and the consulate general here.

The prime minister is being accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Hafeez Shaikh, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood.

India Pakistan SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI
 
Watch: Taxis in Geneva show solidarity with Kashmir
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Register your device at nearest mobile operator franchise: PTA
Luxury cars, plot files, gold seized from KMC official's residence
