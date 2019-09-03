Cabinet gives go-ahead for reforms in religious seminaries

The federal cabinet on Tuesday gave the go-ahead for reforms in religious seminaries across the country.

The decision was made at a cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad. The meeting decided that a comprehensive system would be introduced for the registration of religious seminaries.

Speaking to the media, PM’s aide Firdous Ashiq Awan said the cabinet was briefed in detail about the steps being taken for these reforms and to make the curriculum uniform across various educational institutions in the country. She said the curricula will be streamlined under a unified policy.

Referring to other issues that came up during the meeting, Awan said the prime minister sought a hospital waste management policy at the next cabinet meeting, after thorough consultation with the provinces.

She said the cabinet deferred the issue of regularisation of services of contract and daily wage employees working under various ministries, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The PM’s aide said a high-powered committee will collect data from each ministry to ensure transparency in regularisation of services.

She said the cabinet deferred the discussion on the real estate regulatory authority. “This issue will be discussed in the next cabinet meeting in order to streamline various housing developments in the country,” Awan said.

The PM’s aide further said that the cabinet also decided to waive off visa condition for diplomatic and official passport holders from Malta.

