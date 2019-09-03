Tuesday, September 3, 2019  | 3 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Government

Cabinet gives go-ahead for reforms in religious seminaries

1 hour ago
 

Photo: Radio Pakistan

The federal cabinet on Tuesday gave the go-ahead for reforms in religious seminaries across the country.

The decision was made at a cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad. The meeting decided that a comprehensive system would be introduced for the registration of religious seminaries.

Speaking to the media, PM’s aide Firdous Ashiq Awan said the cabinet was briefed in detail about the steps being taken for these reforms and to make the curriculum uniform across various educational institutions in the country. She said the curricula will be streamlined under a unified policy.

Referring to other issues that came up during the meeting, Awan said the prime minister sought a hospital waste management policy at the next cabinet meeting, after thorough consultation with the provinces.

She said the cabinet deferred the issue of regularisation of services of contract and daily wage employees working under various ministries, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The PM’s aide said a high-powered committee will collect data from each ministry to ensure transparency in regularisation of services.

She said the cabinet deferred the discussion on the real estate regulatory authority. “This issue will be discussed in the next cabinet meeting in order to streamline various housing developments in the country,” Awan said.

The PM’s aide further said that the cabinet also decided to waive off visa condition for diplomatic and official passport holders from Malta.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
cabinet seminaries
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Take a look at Karachi’s post-rain condition
Take a look at Karachi's post-rain condition
local
Islamabad has a Kashmir ‘curfew clock’
Islamabad has a Kashmir 'curfew clock'
geopolitics
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
news
 
 
 
 
 
Bahria town, Instalment, money, supreme court
 
MOST READ
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Pakistan's first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
Pakistan’s first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
ATM robber dies during police 'interrogation' in Rahim Yar Khan
ATM robber dies during police ‘interrogation’ in Rahim Yar Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.