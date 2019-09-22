Britain hands over key evidence in Imran Farooq murder case

The UK government has for the first time handed over evidence to Pakistan in the Dr Imran Farooq murder case.

Dr Farooq was a senior leader of the MQM. He was killed outside his home in London on September 16, 2010.

There are 26 pieces of evidence in the packet the UK Central Authority has given to Pakistan. This includes Dr Farooq’s death certificate, his post-mortem examination report, forensic report, fingerprint reports and the statements of the people who prepared the reports.

The post-mortem report confirms that the MQM leader was stabbed to death. The packet also includes key witness statements.

The FIA was granted time to present additional evidence in the case by the Islamabad High Court. The agency had petitioned the court to overturn the trial court’s decision not to allow it time to present the evidence. However, the high court said that the trial must be completed two months after the evidence is received.

Last week, the additional attorney general presented a letter from the UK Central Authority approving Pakistan’s Mutual Legal Assistance request for the evidence. However, it comes with some conditions, such as the suspects in the case cannot be sentenced to death and the evidence can only be used in the ATC.

If the Pakistani authorities want to use this evidence elsewhere, they’ll have to seek the UK’s permission first.

The ATC will take up the hearing once again on October 4.

