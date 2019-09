An 18-year-old died after suffering from Naeglaria fowleri in Karachi on Friday.

He was a resident of Yousuf Goth in Malir.

The youth was admitted to Jinnah hospital on September 11 after complaints of high fever. He was being treated at the intensive-care unit of the hospital.

Karachi’s first naegleria-related death of 2019 was reported in April.

So far, 13 people have died of the brain-eating amoeba.

