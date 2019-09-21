Saturday, September 21, 2019  | 21 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Brace yourselves: Heatwave likely to hit Karachi Saturday

2 hours ago
 

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that a mild heatwave is likely to hit Karachi from today (Saturday) till September 24.

The mercury is expected to rise to 41 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 39.5 degrees.

A Met official said that the intensity of the heat was felt more than the actual temperature due to the reduction in the wind speed blowing from the sea.

The Met Department has alerted all the health facilities in the city regarding the expected heatwave so that they may make the necessary arrangements. A high alert has also been declared in the Rescue 1122 ambulance service.

