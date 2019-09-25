Blood pressure medicine Losartan recalled due to cancer-causing contaminant

The US Food and Drug Administration has announced another recall of the blood pressure medication Losartan.

In a press release issued on Monday, the FDA said that Torrent Pharmaceuticals, the company that manufactures Losartan, was expanding its voluntary recall of drug batches that might be tainted by a cancer-causing impurity.

The recall affects three lots of Losartan Potassium Tablets USP and two lots of Losartan Potassium/hydrochlorothiazide tablets.

Testing the batches after manufacturing revealed that they contained trace amounts of the carcinogen N-Methylnitrosobutyric acid (NMBA) above the acceptable daily intake levels released by the FDA.

“Patients who are taking Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP and Losartan Potassium/Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP should continue taking their medication, as the risk of harm to the patient’s health may be higher if the treatment is stopped immediately without any alternative treatment,” the FDA said.

It advised patients to consult their doctors if they wanted to change their blood pressure medication.

The recall is related to the Valsartan recall announced earlier in July.

Various batches of blood pressure medication known as angiotensin II receptor blockers have been recalled due to cancer-causing impurities and the FDA says it is continuing to investigate all drugs of that class. It is believed that the impurity is a result of the manufacturing process of the drugs.

