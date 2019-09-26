Thursday, September 26, 2019  | 26 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to invest $200m in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged $200 million to Pakistan’s Ehsaas programme. 

Gates called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in New York and discussed the poverty alleviation project. “Ehsaas is the biggest anti-poverty project, it has been planned with a great deal of attention to detail. I’m pleased that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will assist with a range of activities,” said the premier.

During the meeting, PM Khan also expressed his commitment to put measures in place to end polio once and for all.

Related: Dr Sania Nishtar breaks down the Ehsaas Programme

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation plans to spend about $200 million in Pakistan in 2020. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the foundation and Pakistani government in support of the Ehsaas initiative to alleviate poverty in Pakistan.

The Ehsaas programme is a government initiative aimed at reducing inequality, investing in people, and lifting lagging districts. The Ehsaas National Poverty Graduation Initiative has three components: interest-free loans, vocational and skills training, and asset transfers. It also has three distinguishing features — consolidation of resources, synergy through partnerships, and a focus on governance.

