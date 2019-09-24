Bilawal Bhutto says he curses deals

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf a deadline of December 31.

Rubbising rumours of a deal between PPP and PTI, he said conspiracy theorists have been talking about a deal between PPP and the government, but there is no truth to it.

He was speaking to the media in Sukkur on Tuesday.

Bilawal said he cursed deals.

Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed recently made remarks about an apparent negotiation to secure a deal for under arrest politicians.

PPP Punjab chapter president Qamar Zaman Kaira, however, immediately responded, saying that no deal is in the works. “I don’t know with whom a deal is being made as Sheikh Rasheed says,” Kaira told reporters in a press conference.

Related: No deal in the works: Kaira responds to Sheikh Rasheed

“Your prime minister, Khan sb, [Prime Minister Imran Khan] says he won’t make any deals,” Kaira had said. He assured that the only deal PPP will make will be with Pakistan and the betterment and development of the country and its people.

He says that if Prime Minister Imran Khan doesn’t leave office by December 31, he won’t stop party members from marching to Rawalpindi in protest.

Arrest whoever you want, Bilawal said.

Bilawal said he wouldn’t make compromises when it comes to principles.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.