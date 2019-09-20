Friday, September 20, 2019  | 20 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Bear cub on the loose after escaping Peshawar Zoo

2 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

A bear cub is on the loose after it escaped its cage at the Peshawar Zoo. 

The two-month old cub was in a cage with its mother when one of the caretakers left the door open on September 19. The cub escaped but its mother stayed in the cage.

They had arrived at the zoo from Dir two days earlier.

The administration is currently examining CCTV footage and believes the cub may still be at the zoo. The cub hasn’t been seen in footage of the zoo’s exit points.

There is currently some renovation work going on at the zoo and a lot of heavy machinery inside. Officials believe the cub could be hiding there somewhere.

The cub isn’t a threat to visitors but the administration has had announcements about its disappearance made via local mosques.

bear Peshawar zoo
 
