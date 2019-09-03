Balochistan MPA gets interim bail in Amanullah Zehri murder case

The Balochistan High Court granted on Tuesday interim bail to MPA Naimatullah Zehri in a case pertaining to the murder of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) leader Amanullah Zehri.

Amanullah was gunned down in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district on August 17. He had come to a house in the Zehri tehsil to condole with someone, when his vehicle was attacked on the way back.

Laal Bibi, the wife of the slain BNP-M leader, had filed a complaint at Zehri levies station against 12 known and 10 unknown suspects.

The suspects nominated in the case included former Balochistan chief minister Sanaullah Zehri, his brother MPA Naimatullah Zehri and Shakeel Durrani.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Rozi Khan, heard on Tuesday a plea filed by MPA Naimatullah seeking bail in the case.

Naimatullah, who had been in hiding, appeared before the court along with his counsel. The court granted him interim bail for three weeks against submission of surety bonds worth Rs200,000.

Later the hearing was adjourned for three weeks.

