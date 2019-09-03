Tuesday, September 3, 2019  | 3 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Balochistan MPA gets interim bail in Amanullah Zehri murder case

3 hours ago
 

Slain BNP-M leader Amanullah Zehri (left) and MPA Naimatullah Zehri (right).

The Balochistan High Court granted on Tuesday interim bail to MPA Naimatullah Zehri in a case pertaining to the murder of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) leader Amanullah Zehri.

Amanullah was gunned down in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district on August 17. He had come to a house in the Zehri tehsil to condole with someone, when his vehicle was attacked on the way back.

Laal Bibi, the wife of the slain BNP-M leader, had filed a complaint at Zehri levies station against 12 known and 10 unknown suspects.

The suspects nominated in the case included former Balochistan chief minister Sanaullah Zehri, his brother MPA Naimatullah Zehri and Shakeel Durrani.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Rozi Khan, heard on Tuesday a plea filed by MPA Naimatullah seeking bail in the case.

Naimatullah, who had been in hiding, appeared before the court along with his counsel. The court granted him interim bail for three weeks against submission of surety bonds worth Rs200,000.

Later the hearing was adjourned for three weeks.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
Amanullah Zehri murder case Balochistan Naimatullah Zehri
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Take a look at Karachi’s post-rain condition
Take a look at Karachi's post-rain condition
local
Islamabad has a Kashmir ‘curfew clock’
Islamabad has a Kashmir 'curfew clock'
geopolitics
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
news
 
 
 
 
 
Bahria town, Instalment, money, supreme court
 
MOST READ
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Pakistan's first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
Pakistan’s first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
ATM robber dies during police 'interrogation' in Rahim Yar Khan
ATM robber dies during police ‘interrogation’ in Rahim Yar Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.