Tuesday, September 17, 2019  | 17 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Balochistan health dept investigating minors’ death from ‘wrong measles injection’

1 hour ago
 

Two minors from Pishin died on Tuesday after allegedly being given an incorrect injection during an anti-measles campaign. The Balochistan health department says it will conduct an investigation.

The children’s parents say their daughters were given the wrong injection. The girls were identified as Shazia and Nafisa.

The health department assured the parents of an inquiry and transparent investigation into the matter.

The parents said their daughters suddenly fell ill and had an upset stomach after being given an injection for measles. Shazia and Nafisa were taken to Quetta hospital from where they were discharged after treatment.

But, the families say, the girls’ health started to get worse once they got home and they passed away.

Residents from their neighbourhood have also said that several other children are falling sick too after being given the measles injection.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
‘If country runs by jailing us, we accept the sacrifice’
'If country runs by jailing us, we accept the sacrifice'
news
 
 
 
 
 
Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khwaja brothers, paragon housing scheme, nab, judicial remand
 
MOST READ
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Iranian man, son arrested for 'hypnotizing', looting people in Karachi
Iranian man, son arrested for ‘hypnotizing’, looting people in Karachi
Farogh Naseem hints at invoking Article 149 in Karachi
Farogh Naseem hints at invoking Article 149 in Karachi
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.