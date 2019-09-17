Balochistan health dept investigating minors’ death from ‘wrong measles injection’

Two minors from Pishin died on Tuesday after allegedly being given an incorrect injection during an anti-measles campaign. The Balochistan health department says it will conduct an investigation.

The children’s parents say their daughters were given the wrong injection. The girls were identified as Shazia and Nafisa.

The health department assured the parents of an inquiry and transparent investigation into the matter.

The parents said their daughters suddenly fell ill and had an upset stomach after being given an injection for measles. Shazia and Nafisa were taken to Quetta hospital from where they were discharged after treatment.

But, the families say, the girls’ health started to get worse once they got home and they passed away.

Residents from their neighbourhood have also said that several other children are falling sick too after being given the measles injection.

