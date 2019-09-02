Monday, September 2, 2019  | 2 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Balochistan farmers dump tomatoes on the streets after prices crash

3 hours ago
 

Farmers dumped hundreds of crates of tomatoes on the roads after the price of the fruit fell in the wholesale markets in Balochistan’s Killa Saifullah on Monday.

The Zamindar Action Committee led a rally to protest the decrease in the price.

Protesters say they are facing losses of millions of rupees. This is economic destruction, they said.

The government doesn’t respect farmers or land owners, the protesters lamented, calling for an end to the smuggling of tomatoes from Afghanistan, India and Iran.

Increase the price of tomatoes in the wholesale markets so that we can benefit economically, one of the protesters said.

