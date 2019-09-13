Balochistan coal mine contractor killed in firing

A coal mine contractor was killed and one other worker was injured during firing in Balochistan’s Harnai on early Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place Thursday night in Harnai’s Talib Coal Mine Lease area, where an unidentified gunman tried to abduct the contractor, Sarwar Kakar.

The gunman opened fire at Kakar after he resisted and then fled to the nearby mountains.

The body and the injured have been shifted to the DHQ Hospital. The body has been handed over to the family and the injured miner is still being treated.

An investigation is under way and raids are being conducted to arrest the kidnappers.

