Attock police busts gang of robbers

Attock police took three suspected robbers into custody on Monday. The law enforcers also seized cash, jewellery and other stolen items from their possession.

Last week, three masked robbers entered the house of a man, Yaqoob, and looted Rs700,000, three tolas of gold and mobile phones. Throughout the burglary, Yaqoob’s wife had a gun pointed to her head.

DPO Shahzad Naeem Bukhari said the suspects were wanted in several criminal cases. He confirmed that a large amount of stolen items and cash was recovered from their possession. He said they used a woman to rob people.

The suspects said, in a statement to the police, that they robbed Yaqoob’s house on the instructions of the woman.

One of the robbers said he is a salesman and his friend had to pay off a loan. He said a woman named Rosie introduced them to another woman who told them to rob Yaqoob’s house.

The suspects were traced through the stolen mobile phones with the help of CIA’s IT lab

