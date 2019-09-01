ATM robber dies during police ‘interrogation’ in Rahim Yar Khan

A day after being arrested for theft, a man whose ATM robbery video went viral died in Rahim Yar Khan police custody Saturday night.

Salahuddin was arrested during a robbery on Shahi Road in Rahim Yar Khan on Friday. He was wanted in a case of ATM robbery in Faisalabad. CCTV footage of that robbery went viral on social media less for the robbery and more for the robber. Salahuddin made funny faces during the robbery and stuck his tongue out at the camera, allowing it to capture a clear picture of his face.

The robbery occurred last month but after the footage went viral, the Rahim Yar Khan police were able to identify him after his arrest. However, he died during police ‘interrogation’.

The police claim he suffered a heart attack. His body was sent for a post-mortem examination and then on to the morgue. The results of the examination aren’t back yet.

The police had earlier claimed that Salahuddin was unable to speak but during interrogation, he reportedly began talking, disproving this claim.

DPO Umar Salamat has ordered an inquiry into his death. If the post-mortem report concludes that the police were involved in his death, action will be taken.

