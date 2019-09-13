Friday, September 13, 2019  | 13 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
ATC issues non-bailable warrants for PTI leader Aleem Khan’s arrest

2 hours ago
 

A Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) issued on Friday non-bailable warrants for the arrest of PTI leader Aleem Khan due to his repeated absences in the PTV and parliament attack case.

Khan has been repeatedly summoned to the court to record his testimony related to the attacks on the PTV headquarters and Parliament. The court has also ordered that Khan be presented before the court on September 30, after his arrest.

He is already facing two references pertaining to offshore companies and assets beyond his known sources of income.

The ATC is hearing four cases against the PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek leaders on the attack on the state television building, Parliament and SSP Asmatullah Junejo.

In August 2014, Imran Khan and Tahirul Qadri took to streets in Islamabad against alleged rigging in the 2013 general elections and Model Town sit-in. The protest continued for 104 days.

During the sit-in, the protesters beat up SSP Junejo on Constitution Avenue when they attacked the PTV headquarters and parts of Parliament.

A case was then filed against Imran Khan, Qadri and others for torturing the SSP and five other police officers.

PTI leaders Shireen Mazari, Arif Alvi and Asad Umar were granted bail in the cases earlier this year. The ATC also extended the interim bail of Imran Khan in the four cases in January.

