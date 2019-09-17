Tuesday, September 17, 2019  | 17 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Health

Are you drinking water at the right time?

10 hours ago
 

 

Photo: AFP

We all know we should drink eight glasses of water in a day. But is there a right time to drink water? 

Dr Falaq Qadir, a general physician, was on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Tuesday to talk about when people should drink water in a day.

“Drink a glass or two of water right after waking up before eating anything. This eliminates toxins from the body and helps burn fat,” Dr Qadir said.

Drinking water on an empty stomach helps metabolism and refreshes the brain, she remarked. You should drink your next glass of water half an hour after having your breakfast. This helps with digestion and also boosts the immune system, the doctor added.

You should also drink water half an hour before lunch and dinner, Dr Qadir said. This helps with weight loss by making the stomach feel full and prevents one from overeating.

It’s a good idea to have a water reminder app on your phone for this purpose too.

She said one should never drink water immediately after food as it can cause indigestion. Instead, wait for an hour after a meal to have water. She also advised against drinking water immediately after exercise and sun exposure as it could prove to be dangerous for health.

Coldwater should also be avoided, Dr Qadir said.

Lastly, you should drink only one glass of water before sleeping, and that too an hour before bedtime, she added.

