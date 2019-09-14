Saturday, September 14, 2019  | 14 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Another land grabbing case registered against Mansha ‘Bomb’

2 mins ago
 

Mansha ‘Bomb’ and his sons, who were arrested earlier this year on land grabbing charges, have been named in another case of usurping land.

An FIR has been registered against them for grabbing land in Lahore’s Johar Town.

A complainant told the police that the suspects had come to his house and forced him to leave it. They brought weapons and opened fire outside his house too, he claimed. Mansha even threatened to kill him the next time he was seen inside the house, the complainant added.

Mansha and his two sons were released on bail in a land grabbing case on June 21.

Related: Mansha ‘Bomb’ arrested from court premises

On October 15, 2018 Mansha, who was absconding in an encroachment case, appeared before the Supreme Court to surrender himself. The court had earlier ordered his arrest for usurping land. He was arrested from the court and shifted to the Secretariat police station.

His case came on the top court’s radar after residents of Lahore’s Johar Town had said that he was forcefully occupying their land. Former chief justice Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice and said that if it was necessary then action would be taken against some people.

