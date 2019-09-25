Another Indian MiG-21 fighter jet crashes

An Indian MiG-21 jet crashed near Gwalior on Wednesday morning.

Indian news outlets reported that both pilots safely ejected before the crash.

The plane was a trainer aircraft and pilots were a group captain and a squadron leader.

Madhya Pradesh: MiG 21 Trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Gwalior, today. Both the pilots, including a Group Captain and a squadron leader, managed to eject safely. pic.twitter.com/Gdmik5RhTN — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2019

It was on a routine training mission from the Gwalior Airbase when it crashed at around 10am Indian time. A court of inquiry will ascertain the cause of the accident.

Since 2016, the Indian Air Force has lost 27 aircraft in crashes.

