Another Indian MiG-21 fighter jet crashes

39 mins ago
 

An Indian MiG-21 jet crashed near Gwalior on Wednesday morning.

Indian news outlets reported that both pilots safely ejected before the crash.

The plane was a trainer aircraft and pilots were a group captain and a squadron leader.

It was on a routine training mission from the Gwalior Airbase when it crashed at around 10am Indian time. A court of inquiry will ascertain the cause of the accident.

Since 2016, the Indian Air Force has lost 27 aircraft in crashes.

