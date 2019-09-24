Tuesday, September 24, 2019  | 24 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Human Rights

‘Amicable solution to Kashmir inevitable for regional peace’

2 hours ago
 

Security personnel patrol along a street in India-held Kashmir. Photo: AFP

An amicable solution of the Kashmir issue is inevitable for regional peace, says Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider.

He was speaking at the University of Punjab in Lahore where he was the chief guest for the National Kashmir Conference on Tuesday.

Unlike India, Pakistan wants the Kashmir issue resolved keeping the sentiments of Kashmiri people in view, he said, adding that Pakistan has always supported the right of self-determination of Kashmiris.

The Kashmir issue should be resolved as per UNSC referendums, he said. The AJK premier said that it is high time to be united and take a strong stand on Kashmir at international forums. “The main responsibility lies on the present government. The unity among the leadership would give a loud and clear message to the world,” Haider said.

Expressing concern over the grave human rights violations and inhumane curfew in Kashmir, he said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was following the footprints of Hitler.

“The world must come forward and save the defenseless Kashmiris from the Hitler of South Asia,” he said.

Although US President Donald Trump’s mediation offer highlighted the Kashmir dispute on an international level, we should not involve ourselves in it, he said.

“The Indian military and paramilitary forces are committing war crimes on both sides of the Line of Control. They are killing innocent people in the held valley and targeting the civilian population,” he said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
AJk, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider, Kashmir, India, Pakistan, Modi, government, India
 
MOST READ
No, these frogs weren't being sold to restaurants in Lahore
No, these frogs weren’t being sold to restaurants in Lahore
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
At least 19 killed, over 300 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
At least 19 killed, over 300 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
CSS rules were amended without government's approval: FIA report
CSS rules were amended without government’s approval: FIA report
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.