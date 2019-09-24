‘Amicable solution to Kashmir inevitable for regional peace’

An amicable solution of the Kashmir issue is inevitable for regional peace, says Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider.

He was speaking at the University of Punjab in Lahore where he was the chief guest for the National Kashmir Conference on Tuesday.

Unlike India, Pakistan wants the Kashmir issue resolved keeping the sentiments of Kashmiri people in view, he said, adding that Pakistan has always supported the right of self-determination of Kashmiris.

The Kashmir issue should be resolved as per UNSC referendums, he said. The AJK premier said that it is high time to be united and take a strong stand on Kashmir at international forums. “The main responsibility lies on the present government. The unity among the leadership would give a loud and clear message to the world,” Haider said.

Expressing concern over the grave human rights violations and inhumane curfew in Kashmir, he said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was following the footprints of Hitler.

“The world must come forward and save the defenseless Kashmiris from the Hitler of South Asia,” he said.

Although US President Donald Trump’s mediation offer highlighted the Kashmir dispute on an international level, we should not involve ourselves in it, he said.

“The Indian military and paramilitary forces are committing war crimes on both sides of the Line of Control. They are killing innocent people in the held valley and targeting the civilian population,” he said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.