Thursday, September 12, 2019  | 12 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Altaf Hussain summoned for questioning by British police

4 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

MQM founder Altaf Hussain was summoned to the Scotland Yard office for questioning Thursday morning. 

He is being investigated in a case regarding a speech he made in London in August 2016 that was broadcast in Pakistan. The speech incited violence and maligned state institutions.

As a result of the incendiary speech, cases were registered against the MQM founder and several party leaders in Pakistan. The party later split into two and the leaders distanced themselves from Altaf.

Pakistan approached the UK seeking action against the MQM chief there too.

The police took Altaf into custody in June and then released him on bail. His bail was extended once.

MQM London leaders say the summons is per routine and that if Altaf had to be charged, it would have happened earlier. However, there are chances that Pakistan found new evidence in the case and has shared it with the British police.

Altaf was summoned at 9am and as of 10:30am British time, was still at the police station.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
altaf hussain MQM
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Mohammad Ali Jinnah shared a special bond with Kashmir
Mohammad Ali Jinnah shared a special bond with Kashmir
geopolitics
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Gunmen rob woman, driver in Karachi's Defence 
Watch: Gunmen rob woman, driver in Karachi’s Defence 
Veteran actor Abid Ali passes away
Veteran actor Abid Ali passes away
You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore
You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore
Ruth Pfau: Google honours saviour of lepers on 90th birthday
Ruth Pfau: Google honours saviour of lepers on 90th birthday
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.