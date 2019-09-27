All wars are miscalculations, says PM Imran Khan

If you look at history, all wars are miscalculations, Prime Minister Imran Khan said at the Asia Society in New York on Thursday.

The premier addressed the society and then spoke to Asia Society President Josette Sheeran on a number of issues. But one of the key points he raised was the dangers of miscalculation.

He discussed what happened when the US invaded Afghanistan after 9/11 and Pakistan was called on to help. All political parties head were called by then army chief Musharraf and he said they wanted to join the war and help the US. When we asked how long it would be, we were told it would just be a few weeks, he said to laughs from the audience.

Twelve years later, we lost 70,000 Pakistani lives and $150 billion dollars from our economy but the war still isn’t over, he said. Every war is miscalculated, you go after one issue to resolve it and it goes after other issues, said PM Khan. I think anyone who thinks to settle issues with war needs to have their head examined, he said to thunderous applause from the audience.

Here are some other takeaways from PM Khan’s appearance at the Asia Society.

On politicians

“Nations are born in the hearts of poets, they prosper and die in the hands of politicians” is one of the most iconic quotes by Allama Iqbal. And PM Khan agrees with him.

“I completely agree because what kind of person goes around asking for votes?” he said. But in his mind there are two types of politicians: career politicians and idealists.

Career politicians are universally disliked because of the compromises they make to stay in power, said PM Khan, adding that that’s the ugly side of politics. “They sell a dream, they keep compromising and that dream disappears.”

But the other side of politics has leaders like Gandhi, Jinnah and Nelson Mandela, all people he admires. They were in it for the mission, not the fame or power. Dreaners change the world but career politicians never do, he said.

Geopolitics

PM Khan discussed the external challenges being faced by his government and said from the get go, reducing poverty has been his biggest goal. But to do that, we need stability and peace, he said.

That’s where the Afghanistan issue, Iran and relationship with India come in.

We have tried to mend fences and I think we’ve done that with Afghanistan, he said. Regarding Iran, he said they hope to play a big part in diffusing tensions with other countries. I met President Hassan Rouhani and President Trump and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia asked if we can play a part in reducing tensions, said PM Khan. We’re trying our best and we will try our best but I don’t know how far we’ll be successful, he said, calling the situation complex.

He also said that everything and anything should be done to avoid a conflict in the Gulf because an oil crisis will result in poverty around the world.

Regarding India, he said the situation was different. From the moment PM Khan came into power, he tried to “reset” Pakistan’s relationship with India but he said they felt there was a brick wall. “I reached out and said I felt that it was time to move on and have a relationship based on trust,” he explained.

Part of his approach was to remind India that in 2014 all political parties in Pakistan had decided that the state will no longer tolerate any armed militias in the country. He said the government has disarmed almost all the groups, which he called a legacy of the 1980s. Pakistan has suffered because of these militias, he reminded everyone.

“I told Modi that we’ve taken steps and now let’s have a relationship based on trust. But that didn’t get far and we assumed it was because of the upcoming Indian elections,” he said. But the brick wall was still there and then they found out that India had been trying to push Pakistan on the FATF Black List and into bankruptcy.

There was an agenda, he said, one that was revealed on August 5 when India unilaterally revoked Article 370 and laid siege to eight million people in Kashmir. The world should realise how serious this is, he said.

Regarding PM Modi’s about face when it came to relations with Pakistan, he said when the Indian premier came to visit Pakistan it was on the invitation of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. But he never stopped trying to push the narrative of Pakistan as a terror state, he said. He said the prime minister is a great guy but the army is full of terrorists, said PM Khan.

Tourism

Tourism really suffered after 9/11, said PM Khan, adding that Pakistan suddenly found itself in the eye of the storm. But now it is opening up its visa regime and domestic tourism has taken off, more because of social media than anything the government has done.

Tourism has changed and we’re trying to develop it properly, he said, adding that there was investment coming in and more areas are being opened up.

War is not the answer

The premier said he has spoken to the media and world leaders to try to make people understand the severity of the situation in Kashmir.

“I think I’ve made them understand even though they are not moving right now. I feel that what the Modi government has done is boxed itself in by taking this step. I don’t think they’ve thought this through.”

He said the world community must act before it gets to a point where two nuclear armed countries are pitted against each other. But this isn’t a threat, he said. Despite what people might be calling it, PM Khan calls it a warning. “Issuing a threat? Is it issuing a threat or telling the world to be careful before its too late?” he asked.

Common sense says you should be careful, he said, adding that as someone who was in a situation in February where he had to decide whether or not to initiate war with India, no one should be thinking on those lines when you have these weapons. It should never get to that stage, he said.

Kashmir

PM Khan believes Kashmir should decide its own fate. He said India is deflecting state terrorism by using the magic word ‘Islamic terrorism’ and casting their freedom fight in a bad light.

When asked why Pakistan’s side of Kashmir can’t be granted freedom and then pressure be put on India to do the same, PM Khan said India has said their target is the Pakistani side of Kashmir.

But at the end of the day, he said it’s up to the Kashmiris themselves. “It’s their right to decide,” he said, adding that there are 11 UN resolutions giving them the right to self determination. It’s an open offer, he said. “Why don’t we both allow Kashmiris to decide,” he suggested.

Israel

I don’t know where this comes from, he said of a rumor that Pakistan was looking to initiate diplomatic relations with Israel. We have a straight forward position, he said, which is that of Jinnah’s: there has to be a just settlement and homeland for Palestinians before Pakistan can recognise Israel.

What do you want the US to do

Regarding what he wants the US to do in the Kashmir issue, PM Khan said after explaining the issue to President Trump twice, he finally understood how complex it is.

We want the US to put its weight behind the UN Security Council, said the premier. I keep repeating myself but under the UN resolutions, Kashmir is a disputed territory and Kashmiris should be given their rights, he said. What else is the UN there for, he asked.

When asked to clarify a statement he had made on how getting involved with the US was a mistake, he said in the 80s, Pakistan trained mujahideen and the West backed it. They were celebrated as heroes and Reagan called them the “moral equivalents of the founding fathers of the US”, he said. After 1989 and the soviet retreat, the Americans packed up and left and we were left with these moral equivalents, said PM Khan. Then in 91 we were slapped with sanctions, he said, adding that Pakistan had four million refugees and these militant groups that were trained and dressed up and had nowhere to go.

Because of this and sectarian groups, Pakistan became a dangerous place, he said. After 9/11, the US turned to Pakistan again and we debated the issue and said, they abandoned us last time, what guarantee do we have, said PM Khan. Then George Bush gave a statement that this won’t be the same and that they wouldn’t abandon Pakistan, he said.

Why I didn’t want to join this war was because these militants had been indoctrinated in jihad, he explained. The premier said they were trained to fight the foreign occupation of Afghanistan (which was then the Soviets). How were we to explain to them that now it’s terrorism then it was jihad or freedom fighting, he asked.

Had we stayed neutral, we would have had more leverage, he said. As it is, when we joined the US side, they turned against Pakistan, he said.

China

Regarding China, PM Khan said when he came into power it was at a time when Pakistan’s economy had never been so bad. China came to support us when we hit rock bottom, helped us in every way and provided help with foreign exchange reserves, he said. He denied that there were any sovereignty issues and that they were worried about them. Their help hasn’t come with conditions, he said, adding that the debt part of their agreement is actually quite low.

