Wednesday, September 18, 2019
News

Ali Wazir, Mohsin Dawar granted bail in Kharqamar attack case

8 mins ago
 

MNAs Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar were granted on Wednesday bail in the Kharqamar attack case.

The Peshawar High Court’s Bannu division bench granted them bail in the second case – an alleged attack on a Pakistan Army check post in North Waziristan’s Kharqamar — against them. They were granted bail in the first case – relating to an IED attack on security forces also in Kharqamar – on August 17.

On September 2, the Peshawar High Court rejected a petition to transfer the MNAs’ bail hearings to a Peshawar ATC.

The MNAs are expected to be released in a couple of days, PTM leader Abdullah Nangyal confirmed to SAMAA Digital. They first have to furnish sureties of Rs1 million each.

Their lawyer, Advocate Sangeen, said that to his knowledge, there are no other cases against the MNAs. After their release, the ATC in Bannu will hear the case against them.

Wazir was arrested on May 26, the same day as the attack, after he was accused of leading it. Dawar was arrested on May 30.

