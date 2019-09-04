AJK’s Leepa Valley gets utility store to address food shortage

A utility store was inaugurated in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Leepa Valley on Wednesday.

AJK Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana said that Utility Store has been established in the area to tackle the food shortage in the winter season while directives have been issued to establish more franchises of the store till November this year.

He assured the locals that all genuine problems relating to health, education, food and others would be addressed on top priority, according to a press statement issued by the AJK press information department.

People residing along the Line of Control have rendered matchless sacrifices for the defence of their motherland, Rana was quoted as saying.

He was addressing the locals at an open katchehry after the inauguration.

“We have briefed the federal government about the problems of the affectees of Indian firing along the LoC and it is taking concrete steps to address these problems,” he said.

The chief secretary said that targeting defenseless citizens is cowardice and a highly condemnable act.

