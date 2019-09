Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has announced that he will be touring areas along the Line of Control after an escalation in Indian firing in the region.

The premier will visit all the sectors along the LoC, including Bhimber and Kotli.

AJK Information Minister Mushtaq Minhas and other cabinet members will accompany him.

Haider will also meet families affected by Indian firing.

