AJK premier orders provision of tents, essentials to earthquake affectees

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider ordered on Thursday the authorities to provide tents and other essentials to all the families affected by Tuesday’s earthquake, according to a statement by AJK Press Information Department.

PM Haider issued the directives during his visit to earthquake-hit areas on Thursday, the statement said. He reviewed the damages in Mirpur and other areas.

The AJK premier said the government would continue relief activities until the rehabilitation of the last affected person. He spoke to the victims and vowed to continue the rehabilitation work on emergency basis.

PM Haider said that teams of engineers would inspect the damaged houses and ensure the establishment of earthquake-proof buildings during the process of reconstruction, according to the statement. He was of the view that a majority of houses had major cracks which were dangerous.

The prime minister directed the authorities to report to him regarding the restoration work on a daily basis.

Later, he presided over a meeting in connection with the rescue, relief and rehabilitation process in quake-hit areas of Mirpur district, it said further. He directed for the provision of safe drinking water to affectees on urgent basis.

Officials informed the premier that they had received 3500 tents, which would be distributed among the affected masses from Thursday (today), the statement added.

