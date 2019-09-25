Wednesday, September 25, 2019  | 25 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Government

AJK PM visits earthquake affectees, directs authorities for complete assistance

52 mins ago
 

Photo: AJK Press Information Department

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider visited on Wednesday the earthquake-affected areas in the valley and monitored rescue and relief operations there, the AJK Press and Information Department said in a statement.

The AJK premier visited Jaatlan, Morra Keikri, Saang, Pull Munda, Khair Sharif and other affected areas and reviewed the damaged infrastructure and public properties, according to the statement.

He visited the District Headquarter Hospital, Mirpur and inquired after the injured persons. Haider directed the hospital administration to provide best medical facilities to them. “The Health Department should make it sure that hospitals in quake-hit areas have sufficient stock of life saving drugs,” he said.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Qaisar Aurangzeb Khan thoroughly briefed the prime minister about the damages caused by the earthquake.

The prime minister directed the authorities to utilize all available resources to accelerate the relief and rehabilitation operations in the affected areas.

He directed for best possible assistance to earthquake affectees on a war-footing basis. “No reluctance or negligence would be tolerated in this regard” Haider warned.

The prime minister appreciated the civil society of Mirpur for coming out and generously supporting the affected masses.

He expressed hope that soon after the completion of rescue operation, reconstruction process would be initiated in the affected areas.

AZAD KASHMIR earthquake Raja Farooq Haider
 
Tell us what you think:

