AJK PM, Kashmir body chairperson welcome joint declaration of UNHRC

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and Kashmir Committee Chairperson Syed Fakhar Imam welcomed on Thursday the joint declaration of United Nations Human Rights Council on Kashmir.

The UNHRC has expressed its serious reservations over the Modi government’s recent action in Indian-administered Kashmir.

In a meeting held at the Jammu and Kashmir House on Thursday, both the leaders were of the opinion that Pakistan’s firm stand on Kashmir coupled with sacrifices of the Kashmiris compelled the international community to condemn the unilateral action of the Indian government.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK premier said that the Indian government has clamped an indefinite curfew which has turned the scenic paradise-like valley virtually into “a hell where innocent Kashmiris are facing torture of tyrant and oppressive Indian troops”.

“Solidarity expressed by the government of Pakistan and its people has enhanced the morale of the Kashmiri people,” the AJK PM was quoted as saying in a press stamen issued by the AJK press information department.

The AJK prime minister said condemnation of Indian brutalities in Kashmir by 58 countries was the outcome of sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir.

He said that during his trip to the USA and UK, it was realised that the international community listens to the voice of Kashmiris and acknowledges their sacrifices.

Khan hoped that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address at a public gathering at Muzaffarabad on Friday will convey a strong message of national unity on the issue of Kashmir.

