Thursday, September 12, 2019  | 12 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Samaa TV
HOME > News

‘Action being taken against Punjab schools illegally raising fees’

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

A Punjab government official informed on Thursday the Lahore High Court that action was being taken against schools raising fees illegally. 

The Punjab schools education secretary appeared before the court on petition filed by a parent against schools raising their fees more than the allowed 5%.

The secretary informed the court about the action being taken and said a meeting has been called on September 14 in this regard.

When he was asked why he hadn’t appeared in court before, he said he wasn’t properly briefed on the court’s orders.

The court ordered action against the people who didn’t convey its orders properly.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Punjab schools
 
punjab, lahore, lahore high court, schools, school fees, supreme court
 
