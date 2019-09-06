Friday, September 6, 2019  | 6 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Acting legend Abid Ali laid to rest in Karachi

3 hours ago
 

Rahma Ali with her father Abid Ali. Photo: Rahma Ali/ Instagram

Abid Ali, a legend of Pakistan’s drama and film industry, was laid to rest on Friday in Karachi.

The veteran actor passed away on Thursday at Karachi’s Liaquat Hospital after being diagnosed with liver disease. He was 67 years old.

His funeral prayers were held at Masjid-e-Aashiq in Bahria Town. It was attended by a number of people, including renowned artists.

Abid Ali was born on 25 March 1952. The Quetta-born actor rose to fame in 1979 for his role of Dilawar Khan in PTV drama Waris.

He is the recipient of the prestigious Pride of Performance.

He was recently seen in the film Heer Maan Ja, alongside Ali Rehman Khan and Hareem Farooq.

Several artists, politicians and other personalities paid their respects to the legendary actor.

 Our very dear and senior actor and friend ABID ALI sahab has passed away. Inna lillahe wa inna ilaehe rajioon.

 Deeply saddened to hear about the death of veteran actor Abid Ali Sahab. May his soul rest in peace.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan expressed her sorrow and grief over the demise of Ali.

Pakistan has lost a bright star of film, drama and theatre, she said, adding that Ali’s services in the field of art will be remembered for a long time to come.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Watch: Karachi’s Badal Do festival showcases kids’ creativity
Watch: Karachi's Badal Do festival showcases kids' creativity
education
This Lahore artisan makes statues out of camel bones
This Lahore artisan makes statues out of camel bones
local
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, Models, Bones, art, culture, lahore artisan
 
MOST READ
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
ATM robber dies during police 'interrogation' in Rahim Yar Khan
ATM robber dies during police ‘interrogation’ in Rahim Yar Khan
Rainy spells turn Karachi's Gadap, Memon Goth areas lush green
Rainy spells turn Karachi’s Gadap, Memon Goth areas lush green
Veteran actor Abid Ali hospitalised
Veteran actor Abid Ali hospitalised
Register your second SIM or it will be blocked: PTA
Register your second SIM or it will be blocked: PTA
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.