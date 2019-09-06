Acting legend Abid Ali laid to rest in Karachi

Abid Ali, a legend of Pakistan’s drama and film industry, was laid to rest on Friday in Karachi.

The veteran actor passed away on Thursday at Karachi’s Liaquat Hospital after being diagnosed with liver disease. He was 67 years old.

His funeral prayers were held at Masjid-e-Aashiq in Bahria Town. It was attended by a number of people, including renowned artists.

Abid Ali was born on 25 March 1952. The Quetta-born actor rose to fame in 1979 for his role of Dilawar Khan in PTV drama Waris.

He is the recipient of the prestigious Pride of Performance.

He was recently seen in the film Heer Maan Ja, alongside Ali Rehman Khan and Hareem Farooq.

Several artists, politicians and other personalities paid their respects to the legendary actor.

Deeply saddened to hear about Abid Ali sahab’s death. A legendary actor and a man with a heart of gold. May Allah bless him with jannat and give his family, fans and our industry the strength to bear this tremendous loss. We will miss you sir and your work will never be forgotten pic.twitter.com/nEKr3HYDO8 — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) September 5, 2019

Our very dear and senior actor and friend ABID ALI sahab has passed away. Inna lillahe wa inna ilaehe rajioon.

May Allah bless his soul and reward him a place in jannat, aameen

This is a sad moment for us. — Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) September 5, 2019

Deeply saddened to hear about the death of veteran actor Abid Ali Sahab. May his soul rest in peace.

— Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) September 5, 2019

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan expressed her sorrow and grief over the demise of Ali.

Pakistan has lost a bright star of film, drama and theatre, she said, adding that Ali’s services in the field of art will be remembered for a long time to come.

