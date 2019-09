A ton of hashish was found in a vehicle parked next to a vacant plot in Quetta’s Jewni on Saturday.

The drugs were seized by the Pakistan Customs. They were hidden in plastic drums.

The suspects planned to ship the drugs abroad, the authorities said. The narcotics were valued at Rs1 million in the international market.

The authorities impounded the vehicle and started an investigation to arrest the suspects.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.