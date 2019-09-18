7,921 dengue cases, 16 deaths across Pakistan: report

Sixteen people have died of dengue in the country this year, according to the latest field data from the Emergency Operations Centre in Islamabad.

The most recent death was reported in Islamabad on Monday.

On September 16, 194 cases, the maximum number of cases, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including 88 from Peshawar. In Punjab, 95 cases were reported, including 82 in Rawalpindi, and 81 have been reported in Islamabad. Of the 36 cases reported in Sindh, 35 are from Karachi.

The surveillance report has declared the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi the worst affected with 163 cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

It identified the areas of Airport Housing Society, Gulbahar Scheme, Wakeel Colony, Dhoke Munshi and Kot Jabbi as hubs of infection in Rawalpindi, while Mohra Nagial and UC Kirpa were identified in Islamabad.

Following this, major hospitals in the twin cities have been put on high alert and field response is under way, according to the report.

This includes the distribution of bed nets, vector control through spraying and larva source management, sealing of open water containers and distribution of larvicidal chemicals, door-to-door distribution of pamphlets, announcements from mosques and group meetings in the affected communities.

The Punjab government says it has also trained 20 health team members on the safe use of insecticidal chemicals.

A total of 7,921 dengue cases were recorded this year so far, with Sindh and Punjab being the worst-affected provinces.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram