74-year-old woman gives birth to twins in India

A 74-year-old woman in India gave birth to twin girls on Thursday.

The woman, identified as Erramatti Mangayamma from Andhra Pradesh, may have broken the world record for being the oldest woman to give birth after menopause, reported the Times of India.

The babies were conceived through in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and delivered by caesarean section at a private hospital in Guntur city. Both the mother and children are doing well, the woman’s gynecologist told BBC Telugu.

“I am very happy. After 54 years, God has answered our prayers,” Mangayamma said.

She and her husband had been trying to conceive throughout their marriage of 57 years but had been unable to do so. The woman said her community had stigmatised her for not being a mother. She had approached IVF experts after a neighbour gave birth through the treatment at the age of 55, reported the Daily Mail.

“We followed all rules,” said Dr Sanakkayala Umasankar, the couple’s IVF specialist.

Doctors said Mangayamma’s health had made the process easier. The mother reportedly did not have diabetes, hypertension or any complications throughout her pregnancy. A team of 10 doctors monitored her condition for nine months before the delivery.

“We are incredibly happy,” said her husband, 82-year-old Sitarama Rajarao, adding that the couple got pregnant within two months of starting the IVF treatment.

If her age is confirmed, Mangayamma will break the record held by Maria del Carmen Bousada de Lara, from El Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain, who gave birth after delivering twin boys via cesarean in 2006 at the age of 66.

