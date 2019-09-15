41 cases lodged in Lahore after dengue larvae found

Cases have been lodged against 41 people in Lahore after dengue larvae were found during a series of raids.

Seven people have been taken into custody. The raids were conducted by the anti-dengue cell.

In Gulberg, a plaza and a restaurant were sealed because of unsanitary conditions.

The Lahore government is working to prevent dengue breeding grounds from being formed. The city’s deputy commissioner said they will check wherever water has collected and if dengue larvae are found, cases will be registered.

Dengue is on the rise in Rawalpindi

Dengue is on the rise in Rawalpindi as well as over 90 people were hospitalised with the virus in the past 24 hours. In Punjab, another 160 patients were confirmed to have dengue on Sunday. This includes 86 in Rawalpindi and 63 in Islamabad.

The Punjab health department says four cases were confirmed in Lahore in the past 24 hours.

Last year, 1,609 cases were reported across Punjab. Three people have died in the province due to dengue in the past two months.

