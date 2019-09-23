Monday, September 23, 2019  | 23 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Local

32,000kgs of smuggled betel nuts seized in Balochistan

39 mins ago
 

Customs seized more than 32,000 kilogrammes of crushed betel nut during raids in Balochistan on Monday.

A Customs official said that they received a tip-off that betel nuts were being smuggled out of Zhob district.

A suspicious truck was stopped at a check-point and law enforcers found 22kgs of crushed betel nut. In another raid at the Luck Pass check-post, 10kgs of crushed betel nut were found from another truck.

The seized stock is estimated to be worth more than Rs50 million, the law enforcers said.

Customs officials said the betel nuts were hidden in apple crates.

Balochistan Betel nut
 
