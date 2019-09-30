Thursday, September 19, 2019  | 19 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Global

30 civilians killed, 40 injured in official Afghan airstrike

2 hours ago
 

A file photo of a bomb blast in Afghanistan. Photo: AFP

At least 30 civilians were killed and another 40 injured in an air raid conducted by Afghan security forces in eastern Afghanistan, officials said on Thursday.

The attack on Wednesday night was aimed at destroying a hideout used by ISIS fighters but accidentally targeted farmers near a field in the Wazir Tangi area of Khogyani district in Nangarhar province, three government officials told Reuters.

Sohrab Qaderi, a provincial council member in eastern Nangarhar province, said a drone strike killed 30 workers in a pine nut field and at least 40 others were injured, according to Al Jazeera.

The defence ministry in Kabul confirmed the strike but refused to share casualty details immediately. Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor of Nangarhar confirmed the air strike.

“The government is investigating the incident, so far nine bodies were collected from the attack site near a pine nut field,” he said.

US forces were not immediately available for a comment.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Afghanistan airstrike
 
