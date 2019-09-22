22-year-old reportedly killed, dumped in canal in Hafizabad’s Sharifpura

Rescue officials in Hafizabad’s Sharifpura began searching on Sunday morning for the body of a 22-year-old man who was reportedly killed and thrown in a canal.

The victim’s father, Fayaz Ahmed, filed a case against his alleged murderer at the Kasoki police station on Sunday morning. The incident took place the night before.

In his FIR, Ahmed said his son Ali Hassan and his friend Rab Nawaz went to the house of Younus Cheema on Saturday night to meet his daughter. On their way back, they noticed Cheema and someone else was following them on a motorcycle. Cheema stopped them and said he believed they were having an affair with his daughter. He forced them to stand in the Jhang Branch canal and he and his accomplice opened fire.

A bullet grazed Rab Nawaz behind his right ear. He told his friend’s father that he swam away and eventually reached a safe place in Thatta Bhoon from where he was able to call his family. This occurred at around midnight. Shortly after, Rab Nawaz called Ahmed and told him what happened. He said he didn’t know what happened to Ali Hassan or even if he was alive.

Ahmed filed a complaint at the police station under sections 34 (common intention) and 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code. Rescue officials began a search operation and found Ali Hassan’s motorcycle. However, his body has not been found yet.

His family staged a protest on a main road in Sharifpura and burned tyres.

