150 people daily bitten by stray dogs in Karachi: mayor

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said on Monday that nearly 150 people are bitten by stray dogs in Karachi every day.

The mayor told this to reporters during his visit to Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry.

He said that people in the biggest city were being affected by the incidents of dog bite. “Is it also my fault that there are no anti-rabies vaccines available all over Sindh, including Karachi?”

Akhtar urged the trade fraternity to help resolve the problems facing the megapolis, lamenting that the federation and the province would not empty their coffers for this purpose.

The mayor also admitted the Sindh government issued Rs2.5 billion in the last fiscal year for development works in the city, but didn’t explain where they were spent.

