HOME > Local

14-year-old Mirpur girl rescued after three days in rubble

1 hour ago
 

A view of a damaged house after a powerful earthquake struck in Sahang Kikri village near Mirpur. Photo: Online

A 14-year-old girl from Mirpur has been pulled out alive from wreckage three days after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake devastated parts of Pakistan.

Rescue operations are still under way in AJK, which was most severely-hit by the quake. Thirty-eight people were killed and over 600 injured in Tuesday’s earthquake, which measured 5.8 on the Richter scale.

The girl was stuck under rubble for three days in Abidpur village.

Earlier today, at least 50 people received minor injuries after tremors rocked Mirpur in Azad Kashmir and Jhelum in the morning, spreading panic in the areas.

The tremors measured 4.4 on the Richter scale and the epicentre was 6km from Jhelum. This is the same fault line as the earthquake that rocked the region on Tuesday.

People fled army medical camps set up in Mirpur’s Samwal Sharif in fear and rushed out of their homes and offices.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
