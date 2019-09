Dengue is continuing its spread across Rawalpindi.

Another 122 people have been diagnosed with the virus in the past 24 hours, says the health department. In the district 3,618 people have been affected by dengue this year.

Around 2,175 people have been successfully treated and discharged, according to the health department. It added that work is ongoing on mobile health units and filter clinics to facilitate patients.

