10th grader allegedly tortured to death by teacher in Lahore

A 10th grader was allegedly tortured to death by his teacher in Lahore for not memorizing the lesson assigned to him, police said Thursday.

The incident took place at a private school in the Gulshan-e-Ravi area of the city.

The family and classmates of the deceased student said his teacher, Kamran, had subjected him to torture during a computer class.

They said the 10th grader was whisked to a hospital upon worsening of his condition, where he died. His post-mortem has yet to be conducted.

The police have apprehended the teacher accused of torturing the juvenile to death.

The law enforcers said there were torture marks on the victim’s neck. However, they said the post-mortem report would identify the actual cause of death.

