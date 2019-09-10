Thursday, September 5, 2019  | 5 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
10th grader allegedly tortured to death by teacher in Lahore

2 hours ago
 

A 10th grader was allegedly tortured to death by his teacher in Lahore for not memorizing the lesson assigned to him, police said Thursday.

The incident took place at a private school in the Gulshan-e-Ravi area of the city.

The family and classmates of the deceased student said his teacher, Kamran, had subjected him to torture during a computer class.

They said the 10th grader was whisked to a hospital upon worsening of his condition, where he died. His post-mortem has yet to be conducted.

The police have apprehended the teacher accused of torturing the juvenile to death.

The law enforcers said there were torture marks on the victim’s neck. However, they said the post-mortem report would identify the actual cause of death.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Lahore student teacher
 
VIDEO
Lahore NGO teaches 5,000 children by selling trash
Lahore NGO teaches 5,000 children by selling trash
local
What’s so special about this new animal feed?
What's so special about this new animal feed?
local
Swat is the new home of Turkey’s pomegranates
Swat is the new home of Turkey's pomegranates
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
