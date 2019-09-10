10-year-old boy dies of rabies in Larkana

A minor boy who was bitten by a stray dog died of rabies in Larkana on Tuesday.

His mother said her 10-year-old son, Mir Hasan, could not get the anti-rabies vaccine as it was finished.

The family had travelled from Shikarpur for the child’s treatment.

Supplies of anti-rabies vaccines (ARV) are running out in most hospitals.

Indian ARV makers have stopped supplying the vaccine to Pakistan citing an increased domestic demand, according to pharmaceutical importer Usman Ghani. Imports from China also stopped in January.

