Zil Hajj moon sighted, Eidul Azha on August 12

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Friday that the moon for Zil Hajj has been sighted and Eidul Azha will be celebrated on Monday, August 12.

The announcement was made by committee chairperson Mufti Muneebur Rehman. He said the first of Zil Hajj will fall on August 3 and subsequently Eidul Azha will celebrated on August 12.

The zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees also held their meetings for moon sighting.

The Zil Hajj moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. Eidul Azha will be celebrated in the kingdom on August 11.

Hajj will be performed on Saturday, August 10. The government of Saudi Arabia has announced Eid holidays from August 11 to August 13.

Pakistan’s government has announced four holidays for Eidul Azha from August 12 to August 15. The four days from Monday to Thursday have been declared public holidays, according to a notification issued by the interior ministry. The notification, however, said that Saturday, August 17 will be a working day.

Eidul Azha is celebrated to commemorate the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

In line with the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), Muslims across the world slaughter animals as a sacrifice for Allah. The meat of sacrificed animals is distributed among relatives and the poor.

Eidul Azha Zil-Hajj
 
