Zardari, Faryal Talpur’s judicial remand extended till September 5

The judicial remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister MPA Faryal Talpur has been extended till September 5.

Judge Muhammad Bashir of the Islamabad accountability court heard the Park Lane, money laundering and Thatta water supply references on Monday.

Both Talpur and Zardari asked for extra facilities like air conditioners in their jail cells. Their lawyers Farooq H Naek and Latif Khosa were told that their request would be heard on Tuesday.

Judge Bashir told them to get permission from the jail authorities first.

Talpur wants an iPod, a mosquito killing lamp, an AC, TV and medical facilities. Her lawyer said her iPod and ayats of the Holy Quran on it. Zardari has asked for A-Class facilities as well as an AC.

Zardari’s legal team informed the court that he had already submitted a request to the jail authorities. Khosa reminded the court that during his previous jail term, Zardari was awarded A Class facilities.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.