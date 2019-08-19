Monday, August 19, 2019  | 17 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Zardari, Faryal Talpur’s judicial remand extended till September 5

2 hours ago
 

The judicial remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister MPA Faryal Talpur has been extended till September 5. 

Judge Muhammad Bashir of the Islamabad accountability court heard the Park Lane, money laundering and Thatta water supply references on Monday.

Both Talpur and Zardari asked for extra facilities like air conditioners in their jail cells. Their lawyers Farooq H Naek and Latif Khosa were told that their request would be heard on Tuesday.

Judge Bashir told them to get permission from the jail authorities first.

Talpur wants an iPod, a mosquito killing lamp, an AC, TV and medical facilities. Her lawyer said her iPod and ayats of the Holy Quran on it. Zardari has asked for A-Class facilities as well as an AC.

Zardari’s legal team informed the court that he had already submitted a request to the jail authorities. Khosa reminded the court that during his previous jail term, Zardari was awarded A Class facilities.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram. 

 
TOPICS:
asif zardari faryal talpur
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Chaudhry Sarwar: Modi’s government has surpassed Hitler’s brutality
Chaudhry Sarwar: Modi's government has surpassed Hitler's brutality
video
Funerals held for soldiers martyred along LoC
Funerals held for soldiers martyred along LoC
news
Karachi’s Garden filled with piles of trash
Karachi's Garden filled with piles of trash
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: PAF releases 'Azad' song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: PAF releases ‘Azad’ song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi's DHA
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi’s DHA
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Pakistan's leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Pakistan’s leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.