Young people eligible for govt loans of up to Rs5m

The government plans to launch the Kamyab Jawan Programme next month to economically empower Pakistan’s youth.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by the prime minister on Thursday. Prime Minister Imran Khan was given a detailed briefing about the Kamyab Jawan Programme and its projects relating to education, skill training, entrepreneurship and civic engagement.

The programme comprises of two categories. In the first category, the youth will be given loans from Rs100,000 to Rs500,000 to start their own businesses while in the second category, the youth will be provided with loans from Rs500,000 to Rs5 million.

The meeting was told that the guarantee of a third person to get a loan has been abolished in the Kamyab Jawan Programme and the youth can directly secure loans from the banks through the portal. In the first phase, the National Bank, Bank of Khyber and Bank of Punjab will provide direct loans.

Under the six flagship initiatives under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, the ‘Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme’ will provide subsidised business loans to young aspiring entrepreneurs for the promotion of SME sector.

The ‘Skill for All Programme’ will impart technical and vocational training to 150,000 youth, both in conventional and high-end technological trades.

The ‘Startup Pakistan Programme’ will train potential young entrepreneurs to help them conceive, incubate, and mature their business plans through access to digital incubation platforms.

The ‘Green Youth Movement’ will provide small grants to Pakistani youth to bring economic innovative solutions to tackle environmental and climate crises.

The ‘Internship Programme’ will be for undergraduate and postgraduate students to facilitate them in active participation in the private sector.

The ‘Jawan Markaz’, a one-stop solution for youth-related issues at the grassroots level, will not only provide access to sports and other youth engagement activities but also provide them with career counselling, mentoring and access to a host of digital services.

The meeting was informed that under this programme, a special portal will be developed which will keep a credible record of all the beneficiaries of the program at the central level.

The prime minister said youth in the country had immense potential who proved their determination in all the fields whenever given the right opportunity and proper platform.

He expressed confidence that the Kamyab Jawan Programme — meaning successful youth — would not only secure employment opportunities but also prove the progress of small and medium enterprises.

Presenting a comparative analysis of the programmes launched in the past and the present one for youth, the prime minister was also informed that the scope of previous schemes of providing loans to the youth for business was very limited but this scope has been widened under Kamyab Jawan Programme.

The prime minister was informed that the purpose of introducing a special portal is to ensure complete transparency and disbursement of loans on merit.

