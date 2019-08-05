Monday, August 5, 2019  | 3 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Geopolitics

You cannot squash Kashmir’s spirit, Shah Mahmood Qureshi tells India

2 hours ago
 

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says India cannot squash Kashmir’s spirit with this repeal bill.

He was referring to the Indian government’s move to repeal Article 370 of its constitution, thereby removing Kashmir’s status as an autonomous state.

He said that in order to flee from resolving the Kashmir issue, India was bringing in a ‘black law’. This repeal will increase the occupation of occupied areas, said Qureshi.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, the foreign minister said international organisations will have to fulfill their roles and cannot stay silent on this matter. The Kashmir issue has become even more dire with India’s decision, he said.

Related: Kashmir no longer autonomous state as India revokes special status

He said India was playing with people’s lives with its decision to repeal Article 370.

Pakistan has stood with Kashmiris before and will continue to do so, he vowed. We will raise this matter on every forum available to us, he vowed.

Qureshi said the bill was an attack on peace efforts.

He also said remaining silent on this issue would be a big mistake. India’s true face has been revealed with this black law, he said.

The foreign minister said time will show that India made a poor decision.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
India Kashmir SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Shah Mahmood Qureshi, India, Kashmir, article 370, india repeal, iok, indian administered kashmir, jammu and kashmir
 
MOST READ
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi’s M9 motorway to shut down
House of Farooq Sattar's media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
House of Farooq Sattar’s media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.