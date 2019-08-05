You cannot squash Kashmir’s spirit, Shah Mahmood Qureshi tells India

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says India cannot squash Kashmir’s spirit with this repeal bill.

He was referring to the Indian government’s move to repeal Article 370 of its constitution, thereby removing Kashmir’s status as an autonomous state.

He said that in order to flee from resolving the Kashmir issue, India was bringing in a ‘black law’. This repeal will increase the occupation of occupied areas, said Qureshi.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, the foreign minister said international organisations will have to fulfill their roles and cannot stay silent on this matter. The Kashmir issue has become even more dire with India’s decision, he said.

He said India was playing with people’s lives with its decision to repeal Article 370.

Pakistan has stood with Kashmiris before and will continue to do so, he vowed. We will raise this matter on every forum available to us, he vowed.

Qureshi said the bill was an attack on peace efforts.

He also said remaining silent on this issue would be a big mistake. India’s true face has been revealed with this black law, he said.

The foreign minister said time will show that India made a poor decision.

