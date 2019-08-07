You can now apply for a construction permit online: SBCA

Approval for a building plan can now be obtained online, says the Sindh Building Control Authority.

It has launched an automated one-window facility for those seeking construction permits.

This means contractors, land owners, architects and anyone else applying for approval doesn’t need to go to the SBCA office anymore. They can just visit the SBCA website, click on ‘Construct’ to login and apply to get final approval of their building plans. The process takes one month.

Previously, if you wanted to get permission to build in Karachi you had to go to the SBCA next to Civic Centre and physically give your application and files. The SBCA staff then manually went through them. Your documents were not pre-screened or checked and often people didn’t give the complete list which slows down the process. For example, the SBCA has to verify that the title to the land (owner’s name), which takes time.

The new system is computerized and online and is in a testing phase. Land ownership titles will be verified electronically wherever the land record is computerized. This is why the new system is hooked up to Larmis and Nadra’s Verisys. Larmis is the Land Administration & Revenue Management Information System which has computerized Sindh’s land records.

SBCA Information Technology Director Asma Ghayoor, whose new office is located on the ground floor of SBCA’s building in Karachi, says that the owner/architect should first register themselves with the SBCA portal and then login to apply for approval and completion of building plans.

The move aims to ensure transparency and close the doors of corruption, says the SBCA IT director.

An automated system will updates via SMS and email on the status of an online application.

Explaining the process, Ghayoor said the application is first received by the concerned SBCA town director and focal person(s) of each land owning agencies and then processed further.

She admitted that the department is facing difficulties in making portals and connecting with different land owning agencies, as people are reluctant to work with an automated system.

“We are working on it. Some land owning agencies, including Karachi Development Authority, katchi abadis and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation have responded well in getting people connected with the single-window facility,” she said.

For now, Ghayoor said, the SBCA is receiving around 25 applications a day. She said the system would be automated entirely by December.

A security feature for re-verification of documents will also be introduced to identify fake documents.

Architect Raees Ahmed appreciated the new system, saying that it is a good attempt by the government which may help curb corruption.

Another architect, Tahir Ahmed, called the system a gift for the people.

This initiative by the Government of Sindh has been midwifed by the World Bank under its “Ease of Doing Business – Construction Permit Reforms” project at a cost of around Rs150 million.

