‘Wrong injection’ claims life of Quetta child

A six-year-old died after a private hospital in Quetta reportedly gave him an incorrect injection.

His family staged a protest outside the hospital. They said the child was taken to the hospital because he was suffering from a Typhoid fever.

The doctors gave him the wrong injection and his health started to deteriorate, they said.

One of the doctor’s, Dr Basheer Ahmed Kakar, suggested the child be shifted to another hospital after his health started to worsen, the family said.

The doctor says the family brought ‘an already sick child’ for a check-up and did not pay heed to his advice.

