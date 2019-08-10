Saturday, August 10, 2019  | 8 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Woman’s body recovered from ex-husband’s house four months after disappearance

7 mins ago
 

The Karachi police recovered the body of a woman from Quaidabad four months after her ex-husband killed her. He buried her at their house.

The deceased has been identified as Shazia, the ex-wife of Ikhtiyar.  After Shazia went missing four months ago, her brothers filed an FIR. The police and Shazia’s family had been searching for her since then.

Related: Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s ‘boyfriend’

Ikhtiyar had earlier claimed that he had admitted his wife to a psychiatric hospital. When the police raided his house, they found that he had killed Shazia four months ago and buried her body.

Shazia had visited her ex-husband’s house to meet her children.

TOPICS:
Karachi Murder
 
Karachi’s crime too dangerous to report surfaces in cop’s fiction
House of Farooq Sattar's media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
Kashmir no longer autonomous state as India revokes special status
Karachi, Hyderabad to receive rain before Eid
