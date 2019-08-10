Woman’s body recovered from ex-husband’s house four months after disappearance

The Karachi police recovered the body of a woman from Quaidabad four months after her ex-husband killed her. He buried her at their house.

The deceased has been identified as Shazia, the ex-wife of Ikhtiyar. After Shazia went missing four months ago, her brothers filed an FIR. The police and Shazia’s family had been searching for her since then.

Ikhtiyar had earlier claimed that he had admitted his wife to a psychiatric hospital. When the police raided his house, they found that he had killed Shazia four months ago and buried her body.

Shazia had visited her ex-husband’s house to meet her children.

